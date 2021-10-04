102 fresh Covid cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 102 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 195 with active cases reaching 1,201.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 532 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 128 and 97 such cases, respectively.

Officials said with 53 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 11 cases in Budgam district. As many as 18 districts had no or single-digit cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,24,164, prompting the recovery rate to climb up to 98.29%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have reached 3,29,789 and the death toll stands at 4,424.

67 test positive in HP

Himachal logged 67 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,19,400. No fatality was reported and the death toll remained 3,665.

Among the fresh cases, 15 were reported in Una, 11 in Kangra, 10 each in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Mandi, seven in Shimla, three in Solan and one in Kullu.

The active cases have come down to 1,472 while recoveries reached 2,14,246 after 153 people recuperated.

Kangra is still the worst-hit district with a total of 49,065 cases reported till date, followed by 30,993 in Mandi and 27,246 in Shimla.