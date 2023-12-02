10-year RI for Mohali teenager who sodomised 11-year-old boy

Four years after a teenager sodomised an 11-year-old boy in Mohali’s Mullanpur, a local court has sentenced the juvenile to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. As per case files, the father of the 11-year-old boy, in his statement to Mohali police, had submitted that on July 27, 2019, while his son was playing outside his house with friends, he met another boy, who took him to his house and sodomised him. (HT)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on the convict, who as per medical reports is aged between 16 to 18 years. In case of default in payment of fine, he will have to undergo additional years of imprisonment.

The court found the minor guilty under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per case files, the father of the 11-year-old boy, in his statement to police, had submitted that his son was studying at a school in Chandigarh. On July 27, 2019, while playing outside his house with friends, he met another boy, who took him to his house and sodomised him. The accused also threatened him with dire consequences if he revealed the crime to anyone.

Upon reaching home, his son narrated the incident to his father, who approached the Mullanpur police station with a complaint. The accused boy was apprehended and medical examinations of the two juveniles were conducted. The medical report confirmed the crime, and the age of the accused juvenile was ascertained to be between 16 and 18 years.