10-year-old boy found brutally murdered in Kathua, 4 held
The body of a 10-year-old boy was found stuffed in gunny bag in Saidpur village of Kathua district on Wednesday night.
The victim, who was found dead with his mouth taped shut and limbs tied with cloth, was the son of one Raman Gupta. Police have arrested Pawan Kumar Saini, 55, his minor son and two other minors. Saini, who has confessed, said he committed the murder over an old rivalry with the Guptas.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ramesh Kotwal, the Kathua district police chief, said, “We are yet to ascertain the motive, but four people have confessed to the crime. We are probing the involvement of other people. The accused minors have been sent to the juvenile centre in RS Pura. The victim had strangulation marks around his neck. It appears he died due to suffocation. ”
“On July 6, the victim had just returned home after attending tuition classes when one of the accused minors, who occasionally worked at Gupta’s house, took him with him. When he did not return home, his father registered a police complaint around 8.30pm. His body was found around 1.5km away from his house, hidden in Saini’s fields.”
A case under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered .
-
2 dead, 48 injured as bus plunges into a gorge in J&K’s Udhampur
Two people were killed, while 48 others were injured when a bus shuttling a wedding party plunged into a 150-feet deep gorge in Udhampur district on Thursday evening. The bus was on its way to Majouri from Gundia in Ramnagar when the driver lost control over the wheel at Keya Morh, sending the bus down the gorge.
-
2 brothers killed as wall collapses at construction site in HP’s Una
Two brothers were killed when a wall at a construction site collapsed at Bathoo Village in Haroli subdivision of Una district on Thursday. The victims, Munjamin Basi, 22, and Mubarik Basi, 25, of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were labourers. Haroli deputy superintendent of police Anil Patial said the incident took place when three labourers were installing a conveyer belt at a stone crusher. Their colleague, Dilshad, is undergoing treatment, and is said to be stable.
-
Woman mountaineering team reaches Kinnaur
The 'Fit 50 Women's Trans-Himalayan Expedition' team reached Karcham in Kinnaur on Thursday, where it was received by the soldiers of 4 Assam Regiment of Tri-Peak Brigade. The expedition will cover a distance of 4,977 kilometers and 37 mountain passes across Arunachal, Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal before ending at Tiger Hill in Kargil.
-
Soldier injured in accidental firing in Poonch succumbs
A soldier succumbed to The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment's injuries on Thursday, a day after he was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district . The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Army porter injured in mine blast An army porter was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
-
J&K admn has established decisive domination over terrorism: Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration had established a decisive domination over terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The home minister was speaking after unveiling of the 'Statue of Peace' of philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya in Sonawar. Shah said the administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also delivered development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination.
