10-year-old Ferozepur boy who served milk, lassi to troops during Op Sindoor feted by army

Amid one of the highest military buildups in Ferozepur’s Tara Wali village, just 1km from the India-Pakistan border, a 10-year-old diabetic boy stood tall as delivered water, milk, lassi and other essential items to the troops. Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, GOC, 7th Infantry Division, felicitating Shravan Singh in Ferozepur. (HT photo)

The Indian Army on May 25 honoured the 10-year-old boy, Sharavan Singh, for his bravery and tireless efforts during Operation Sindoor.

Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, General Officer Commanding of the 7th Infantry Division (Golden Arrow Division), felicitated Shravan Singh, a Class 4 student from Tara Wali village in Mamdot block, and presented him with a memento, a meal and his favourite treat — an ice cream.

“He wasn’t afraid. He wants to be a soldier one day as well,” said Santosh Rani, his mother, beaming with pride. “The soldiers became his friends. They loved what he did for them,” she added.

As the hostilities India-Pakistan hostilities grew between May 7 and 10 and swarms of drones were seen in border towns, the usually quiet Tara Wali village in Mamdot sector transformed into a strategic staging ground and rows of soldiers occupied the farmland.

Amid the rumble of convoys, the 10-year-old boy ran rounds under the punishing summer sun, carrying essential items for the troops and becoming a symbol of courage and compassion for them.

For over a fortnight, Shravan made daily supply rounds for the soldiers stationed at his family land.

Shravan is a Class 4 student at the local government school and his father runs a dairy in the village.

His father Sona Singh says the 10-year-old was “thrilled” to do what he was doing. “From the very first day, he insisted on helping the jawans. We supported him and he never gave up,” Sona Singh added.