11 booked for attacking two gym trainers with swords in Mohali

The key accused has been identified as Anmol of Lakhnaur village, Mohali.

Police have also booked his 10 accomplices after a purported video of the attack came to fore.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Gurvinder Singh of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and 33-year-old Manpreet Singh of Sector 108, Mohali.

While Gurvinder suffered injuries on the head, knees and back, Manpreet suffered injuries on the legs and hands. Both of them are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to police, accused Anmol in the past had a tussle with Manpreet in the gym.

“After a heated argument on Friday, Anmol slapped Manpreet in the gym following which Anmol summoned his accomplices, who showed up carrying swords and rods. They called both Manpreet and Gurvinder outside the gym and attacked them with the weapons. We will soon arrest the accused,” a cop said.

Meanwhile a senior police officer said more strict sections will be added in the case, including attempt to murder, as swords were involved in the brutal attack.

Sohana police have booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).