11 gangsters nabbed in Mohali in past four months aged less than 24

In their ongoing crackdown against gangsters in the region, the district police have arrested 11 gangsters, all aged between 18 and 24, with high-tech weapons in the past four months.

In the latest arrest on July 17, police had caught three aides of gangster Bhuppi Rana after a shootout outside a hotel in Zirakpur’s Baltana. Among the trio, Ranbir Singh, alias Rania, is aged 24, while Ashish Rana and Vishal Kumar are only 18 years old.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said the gangsters arrested this year were involved in multiple cases of murder, extortion and attempt to murder. “Directions have been issued to all DSPs and SHOs to further tighten the noose around the gangsters, snatchers and carjackers by identifying all top criminals and hotspots infamous for such activity in their jurisdictions, and launching a combing operation to nab all those involved in criminal activities,” the SSP added.

He added that with the arrest of the three gangsters on July 17, they had identified more names and will be making the arrests soon. “The aim is to make the district crime-free,” he said.

Bikramjit Singh Brar, DSP, anti-gangster task force, said, all arrests were a result of search operations conducted in the past months in various housing societies of the district. “The searches will continue till all bad elements are behind the bars. Most of the arrested gangsters are working at the behest of notorious gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Bhuppi Rana and Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who operates from Pakistan,” he said.

