11 gangsters nabbed in Mohali in past four months aged less than 24
In their ongoing crackdown against gangsters in the region, the district police have arrested 11 gangsters, all aged between 18 and 24, with high-tech weapons in the past four months.
In the latest arrest on July 17, police had caught three aides of gangster Bhuppi Rana after a shootout outside a hotel in Zirakpur’s Baltana. Among the trio, Ranbir Singh, alias Rania, is aged 24, while Ashish Rana and Vishal Kumar are only 18 years old.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said the gangsters arrested this year were involved in multiple cases of murder, extortion and attempt to murder. “Directions have been issued to all DSPs and SHOs to further tighten the noose around the gangsters, snatchers and carjackers by identifying all top criminals and hotspots infamous for such activity in their jurisdictions, and launching a combing operation to nab all those involved in criminal activities,” the SSP added.
He added that with the arrest of the three gangsters on July 17, they had identified more names and will be making the arrests soon. “The aim is to make the district crime-free,” he said.
Bikramjit Singh Brar, DSP, anti-gangster task force, said, all arrests were a result of search operations conducted in the past months in various housing societies of the district. “The searches will continue till all bad elements are behind the bars. Most of the arrested gangsters are working at the behest of notorious gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Bhuppi Rana and Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who operates from Pakistan,” he said.
-
Regularisation of building violations: CHB committee says no to Delhi pattern
In a major setback to the hundreds of Chandigarh Housing Board allottees, the CHB committee, set up to examine requests for need-based changes in its residential units, has turned down regularisation based on Delhi pattern. The committee, constituted in September last year, comprises technical experts and three non-official board members. In Chandigarh, however, CHB has been regularly demolishing building violations and penalising the violators.
-
770 boxes of illicit liquor recovered from truck in Chandigarh, two held
In one of the biggest hauls of the year, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police recovered 770 boxes of illicit liquor from a truck at Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday night. Two men in the truck, identified as Ajay Kumar, 43, hailing from Pithorgarh Uttarakhand, and Ravinder Siingh, 32, from Naya Shahar Badala, Mohali, were arrested. The Swaraj Mazda canter truck carrying the liquor was also impounded.
-
Classes for first-year UG, PG students at PU’s affiliated colleges to start from August 16
Classes for first-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate students at Panjab University's affiliated colleges will start from August 16, as per the academic calendar issued by pU for the 2022-23 session. Late admissions allowed by the principal will be permitted from August 26 to September 5, with ₹1,000 as late fee. Late admissions allowed by the vice-chancellor will be allowed from September 6 to 30 with ₹3,000 as late fee.
-
Truck hits teen after driver suffers heart attack in Punjab’s Dhakoli
A 14-year-old girl's arm was crushed by a truck after its driver suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle in Dhakoli on Thursday. The truck driver, identified as Sham Sunder, 49, was thrashed by onlookers unwary of Sunder's medical emergency and he was later declared dead at a government hospital, said police. Sunder was a native of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.
-
Insurer directed to settle Mohali resident’s mediclaim of ₹2.83 lakh
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to settle a Mohali resident's rejected medical claim of ₹2.83 lakh. The complainant, Jaspreet Kaur, had submitted that she had bought travel insurance in June 2017 through United India Insurance, which has its regional offices in Chennai and Chandigarh, before travelling to the UK. Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, Kaur moved the consumer commission.
