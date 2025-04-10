11 held over firing in Khanna, hunt on for mastermind, say police

The Khanna police arrested 11 individuals for their alleged involvement in a recent firing incident in Chankoiyan Khurd village over a land dispute, officials said on Wednesday. Police said the mastermind behind the attack, notorious gangster Ravi Rajgarh, and his close aide Yadvinder Singh Yadu of Ghudani are on the run. (File)

According to superintendent of police (SP investigation) Pawanjit Chaudhary, the attack was pre-planned and carried out to forcibly take possession of land.

Polcie identidied the arrested individuals as Narinder Singh Lucky from Dashmesh Nagar, Doraha; Simranjit Singh Gaggi from NRI Colony, Doraha; Arshdeep Singh from Koom Kalan; Gurvinder Singh Prince from Bela in Chamkaur Sahib; Sunny from Ambedkar Colony in Samrala; Harman Singh Rohit from Ghudani Kalan; Jashandeep Singh from Sihala; Gurpreet Singh and Satpal Singh, both from Bilaspurl; and Sanjopreet Singh, Sarmukh Singh and Gurcharan Singh Billa, all three from Kotla.

The action comes over a complaint lodged by one Baljit Singh, a local. In the complaint, he said his family had the possession of around 15 acres of land for over two decades.

On April 8, they were guarding their wheat crop when a group of 20 to 30 armed men arrived and began indiscriminate firing, he alleged, adding that the attackers had intentions to kill them and take the land.

The SP said the investigations have confirmed that Ravi Rajgarh, an infamous gangster with over a dozen cases registered against him, planned the attack. His associate, Yadu, has a criminal background as well and a search operation is underway to nab them, the SP said.