11 IAS, 43 PCS officer shifted in Punjab

The Punjab government on Monday appointed IAS officer Alok Shekhar as principal secretary, health and family planning, along with the additional charge of principal secretary, medical education and research. Shekhar will replace Hussan Lal, who has been given the posting as principal secretary, investment promotion, with the additional charge of principal secretary, industries and commerce, and principal secretary, information technology.

In all, the government shifted 11 IAS officers and 43 PCS officers.

Other IAS officers who were transferred include Sumer Singh Gurjar, appointed as commissioner for persons with disabilities; Ravinder Kumar Kaushik as managing director, Punsup, in addition to commissioner, Faridkot division; Daljit Sngh Mangat as secretary, planning, in addition to commissioner, Ferozpur division; and Dilraj Singh as secretary, revenue and rehabilitation.

Bhupinder Singh-II was shifted as director, social justice, empowerment and minorities; Sandeep Kumar as additional deputy commissioner (urban development), Ludhiana, also given charge as additional chief administrator, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority; and Aaditya Dachalwal will join as additional commissioner, municipal corporation, Ludhiana.

Sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of Dera Baba Nanak and Kharar were also transferred.