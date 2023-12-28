close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 11 months on, 3 employees booked for duping Ludhiana pharma firm of 5.5 crore

11 months on, 3 employees booked for duping Ludhiana pharma firm of 5.5 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 28, 2023 06:12 AM IST

The Sarabha Nagar police booked Sarojit Rao of Heerapur in Jharkhand, Ankur Kumar of Purnia in Bihar and Varun Kumar of Muzaffarpur in Bihar after the statement of Tarun Kaman of Sham Nagar

At least three employees of a pharmaceutical company have been booked for cheating and causing 5.47 crore losses to their employer. The accused allegedly took orders from other companies and supplied medicines without knowledge of the employer.

The accused allegedly took orders from other companies and supplied medicines without knowledge of the employer (iStock)

The Sarabha Nagar police booked Sarojit Rao of Heerapur in Jharkhand, Ankur Kumar of Purnia in Bihar and Varun Kumar of Muzaffarpur in Bihar after the statement of Tarun Kaman of Sham Nagar.

In his complaint on January 27, Tarun alleged that the employees received 15.91 lakh for supplying medicines without his knowledge and kept the money with them. Tarun further alleged that the accused sold medicines at a cheaper rates, causing losses of 5.47 crore to him.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (party to criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused.

