119 rescued after avalanche blocks road in HP's Lahaul-Spiti district

Team worked in sub-zero conditions to rescue passengers in 16 vehicles stranded at Rohli on the Tindi-Pangi road
The rescue team, comprising personnel from Tindi police post, home guards and locals, were the first responders. Since the area does not have mobile connectivity, the rescue operation was coordinated through satellite phones. (Representative photo)
The rescue team, comprising personnel from Tindi police post, home guards and locals, were the first responders. Since the area does not have mobile connectivity, the rescue operation was coordinated through satellite phones. (Representative photo)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 05:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

As many as 119 people were rescued after an avalanche blocked the Tindi-Pangi road in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh late on Monday.

Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police (SP) Manav Verma said, “We got information last evening that 16 vehicles were stuck at Rohli after an avalanche. Seven vehicles were going towards the Pangi valley in Chamba district, while nine vehicles were coming from Pangi to Manali.”

The rescue team, comprising personnel from Tindi police post, home guards and locals, were the first responders. Since the area does not have mobile connectivity, the rescue operation was coordinated through satellite phones.

Among those rescued are 69 men, 43 women and nine children.

Verma said the rescue workers worked in sub-zero temperatures. They brought those rescued to Tindi, where locals made arrangements for stay in their houses.

“Commuters on the route are requested to avoid unnecessary travel for the next few days. It is advisable to contact and consult local authorities of the disaster control room or police control room before travelling,” Verma said.

Tuesday, March 08, 2022
