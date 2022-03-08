119 rescued after avalanche blocks road in HP’s Lahaul-Spiti district
As many as 119 people were rescued after an avalanche blocked the Tindi-Pangi road in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh late on Monday.
Also read: LAC: India, China to hold 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks on March 11
Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police (SP) Manav Verma said, “We got information last evening that 16 vehicles were stuck at Rohli after an avalanche. Seven vehicles were going towards the Pangi valley in Chamba district, while nine vehicles were coming from Pangi to Manali.”
The rescue team, comprising personnel from Tindi police post, home guards and locals, were the first responders. Since the area does not have mobile connectivity, the rescue operation was coordinated through satellite phones.
Among those rescued are 69 men, 43 women and nine children.
Verma said the rescue workers worked in sub-zero temperatures. They brought those rescued to Tindi, where locals made arrangements for stay in their houses.
“Commuters on the route are requested to avoid unnecessary travel for the next few days. It is advisable to contact and consult local authorities of the disaster control room or police control room before travelling,” Verma said.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.
-
'Unhappy with my performance; 40s, 50s are nothing': Axed IND star plans return
A star promising batter, who currently is not part of any Indian team is hoping to put up a good show in the Ranji Trophy, hoping to make a comeback to the national team soon.
-
How to build a healthy and honest relationship? Expert offers insights
Nicole LePera pointed out that after a certain period of time, we don't have the support of the biochemicals to feel great in love. We often start feeling that the other person doesn't make us feel as good as they did before, and we feel like giving up on the relationship. That's exactly when it takes a lot of work from our end to understand the other person and also ourselves.
-
German men's team hit by Covid-19, Pro League games against India postponed
The Pro League double-header between the Indian men's hockey team and Germany later this week has been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the visitors' camp, the sport's governing body FIH said on Tuesday