12 councillors join BJP in Jalandhar, Sunil Jakhar slams Oppn over maha rally

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 01, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Of the new inductees, seven were from the AAP, party MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural had joined the BJP four days ago

Four days after sitting Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, 12 councillors from Jalandhar on Sunday also jumped ship to the saffron party in New Delhi.

Twelve councillors joined the BJP in Jalandhar. (HT File)

Of the new inductees, seven were from the AAP, including former senior deputy mayor Kamaljeet singh Bhatia, who is the Punjab Khadi Board vice-president.

The leaders joined the BJP in the presence of state unit president Sunil Jakhar, who was accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva and national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Slamming the Opposition parties over their maha rally at New Delhi against, Jakhar said they stand exposed as the top Congress leadership sharing stage with Bhagwant Mann despite the two parties being bitter rivals in Punjab.

“It is not a surprise that the Congress leadership did not even think twice before attending the AAP rally at Ramlila Maidan in favour of Kejriwal, now behind bars with his corruption out in the open before the nation,” he said.

