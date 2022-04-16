12 injured in bus-truck collision in Phagwara

Phagwara: Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said.

The injured included drivers of both the bus and the truck which fell into a roadside seasonal canal following the collision, Rawalpindi police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said.

All the injured were rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital, he added.

The accident took place as the bus driver tried to overtake the truck, the SHO said, adding the truck fell into the roadside canal which did not have much water. The bus was on its way from Ludhiana to Hoshiarpur while the truck was coming from Rehana Jattan to Phagwara, the SHO said.

Action will be taken against the bus driver after recording the statements of injured passengers, he said, adding that both the bus and the truck were impounded.