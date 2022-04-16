12 injured in bus-truck collision in Phagwara
Phagwara: Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said.
The injured included drivers of both the bus and the truck which fell into a roadside seasonal canal following the collision, Rawalpindi police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said.
All the injured were rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital, he added.
The accident took place as the bus driver tried to overtake the truck, the SHO said, adding the truck fell into the roadside canal which did not have much water. The bus was on its way from Ludhiana to Hoshiarpur while the truck was coming from Rehana Jattan to Phagwara, the SHO said.
Action will be taken against the bus driver after recording the statements of injured passengers, he said, adding that both the bus and the truck were impounded.
-
Patna Sahib ex-jathedar roughed up in Sultanpur Lodhi village, rescued
Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh was manhandled by the locals during the last rites of Baba Gurcharan Singh Kar Sewa Wale at Sultanpur Lodhi after he announced the name of Baba Gurcharan Singh's successor in the final prayer here on Friday. Iqbal Singh while performing the last prayers at Purana Thatha village announced Jaspal Singh as the next head of the dera being run by Baba Gurcharan Singh.
-
Amanjot Kaur to lead Chandigarh women in T20 meet
Amanjot Kaur will lead the Chandigarh team in the upcoming senior women's T20 tournament starting from April 18. Chandigarh has been placed in the Elite C group wherein they will be competing against the likes of Mithali Raj-led Railways, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They will play the third match against Madhya Pradesh on April 21 and fourth against Railways on April 22. Chandigarh's last match is against Himachal Pradesh on April 24.
-
Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide among 2 held for Patiala kabaddi club chief’s murder
A week after the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force was set up, it arrested two gangsters from neighbouring Uttarakhand and Haryana. One of them is a former student union leader Harbir Singh Dhindsa, who is the main accused behind local kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder near Punjabi University in Patiala on April 5. Harbir is a close aide of gangster Lawence Bishnoi.
-
Punjab govt likely to announce 300 units of free electricity on April 16
Patiala: The AAP government in Punjab, which completes one month in office on Saturday, is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity to households, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity in Punjab for up to 300 units.
-
PGTI Players Championship 2022: In-form Yuvraj Sandhu walks away with title
Chandigarh's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continued his red-hot form with his third title win in five months at the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 presented at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. Yuvraj (70-67-65-69), playing at his home course, shot a resolute three-under 69 in the final round to end up with a one-stroke victory at 17-under 271. Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah last round 70 saw him claim the runner-up position at 16-under 272.
