12 IPS officers among 28 cops transferred in Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 31, 2024 11:28 PM IST

Superintendent of police (SP cyber-crime) Rohit Malpani has been posted as commandant, first armed police battalion, Junga

Himachal government on Wednesday transferred 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 16 Himachal Pradesh Police Service officers.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma has been posted as Mandi SP, and Bilaspur SP CD Karthikeyan Gokulachandran has been posted as Kullu SP (iStock)
The government shifted four district police chiefs.

Superintendent of police (SP cyber-crime) Rohit Malpani has been posted as commandant, first armed police battalion, Junga.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma has been posted as Mandi SP, and Bilaspur SP CD Karthikeyan Gokulachandran has been posted as Kullu SP. Shrishti Pandey, SP law-and-order will take over as Kinnaur SP. Kinnaur SP Vivek Chehal has been shifted to Bilaspur SP.

Inspector general of police Bimal Gupta has got a new posting of IG vigilance and anti-corruption bureau. Deputy inspector general (DIG ACB) G Sivakumar has been posted as DIG, Mandi. Soumya Sambasivan has been promoted as DGP and will take over as principal, Police Training School, Daroh.

Una SP Arjit Sen Thakur has been posted as SP, state disaster response force. Junga first battalion commandant Monika Butungru will be commandant, 6th battalion. SP (crime) Dhaulakuan Padam Chand has been posted as Hamirpur SP. Hamirpur SP Akriti has been shifted as commandant, first IRBN, Bangarh . Rakesh Singh, commandant fifth IRBN was posted as Una SP.

Vijay Kumar additional SP, 4th IRBN, will take over as commandant, home guards, Chamba .

Armed police additional SP (ASP Junga) Praverr Kumar Thakur has been posted as ASP, 6th IRBN, Dhaulkuan. Rakmuar, currently posted as ASP, 5th IRBN, has been shifted as Solan ASP and ASP, fifth IRBN, Babita Rana will join as ASP, 1st armed police battalion, Junga.

