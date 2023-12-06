close_game
12 Nakodar schoolchildren taken ill, SDM initiates probe

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 06, 2023 08:54 AM IST

On Tuesday morning, sub-divisional magistrate Major Dr Irwin Kaur sent health teams to the school. The teams checked all water sources, including taps, water tanks and coolers, and collected four samples.

Twelve students of a Nakodar school fell ill after allegedly drinking contaminated water on Monday evening. The district administration on Tuesday started a probe to find out the causes behind the incident.

The SDM said the health teams also took blood samples of some affected students. She said 12 students from various classes complained of stomachache and vomiting on Monday after drinking water from a cooler in the school.
The SDM said the health teams also took blood samples of some affected students. She said 12 students from various classes complained of stomachache and vomiting on Monday after drinking water from a cooler in the school.

The students, who were immediately rushed to a hospital, were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

On Tuesday morning, sub-divisional magistrate Major Dr Irwin Kaur sent health teams to the school. The teams checked all water sources, including taps, water tanks and coolers, and collected four samples.

The SDM said the health teams also took blood samples of some affected students. She said 12 students from various classes complained of stomachache and vomiting on Monday after drinking water from a cooler in the school.

She said the school management took the students to a nearby private hospital and they were discharged after treatment.

“Water and blood samples have been sent to a Kharar lab and the report will be out soon,” she said adding that the probe was still on, and action would be taken accordingly.

A total of 78 students of a government meritorious school in Sangrur had fallen ill on Saturday, allegedly because of poor quality food served there.

