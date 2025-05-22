Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
12 new labour courts to come up in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 22, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Haryana labour minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that to ensure speedy resolution of industrial disputes, the state government has approved the establishment of 12 new labour courts in as many districts.

Haryana labour minister Anil Vij (HT File)
With this addition, the total number of labour courts in the state will increase to 26. “Now the process for establishing 12 new labour courts in the remaining districts of the state has been finalised. With this, Haryana will have a total of 26 labour courts,” said Vij.

The labour minister had sent a proposal to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, recommending the establishment of labour courts in 12 additional districts, namely Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, and Mewat (Nuh).

Vij said that about 12 crore will be spent on infrastructure, furniture, vehicles, fuel, etc., for the establishment of these 12 labour courts.

At present, nine labour courts are operational across six districts—one each in Ambala, Panipat, Hisar, and Rohtak; two in Gurugram; and three in Faridabad. One labour court is currently under construction in Bawal, Rewari district.

