Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

12 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 03:52 AM IST

The active cases in the Chandigarh tricity area dropped from 146 to 139; at 77, Mohali has the majority of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 43 and Panchkula with 19

Chandigarh tricity area reported 12 fresh Covid infections. (AFP)
Chandigarh tricity area reported 12 fresh Covid infections. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After detection of 13 Covid-19 cases in the tricity on Saturday, 12 more people were found positive on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s tally came down from six to four between the two days, while Mohali logged just two cases for a second day in a row — one each from Kharar and Mohali areas. Panchkula was the biggest contributor to the tricity count with a total of six fresh infections.

The active cases in the tricity dropped from 146 to 139. At 77, Mohali has the majority of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 43 and Panchkula with 19

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out