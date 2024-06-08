1.20-crore fake currency haul: Key accused gets 5-year jail

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Panchkula awarded 5 years and 15-day jail to the kingpin arrested with ₹1.20 crore counterfeit currency notes of denomination ₹2,000 from Gurugram in 2019 while his accomplice was awarded four years and 10-day jail term. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Panchkula awarded 5 years and 15-day jail to the kingpin arrested with ₹ 1.20 crore counterfeit currency notes of denomination ₹ 2,000 from Gurugram in 2019 while his accomplice was awarded four years and 10-day jail term. (Representational image)

Special judge, NIA court, Haryana at Panchkula, Rajeev Goyal, also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on convicts Kasim and Najmuddin, alias Najmu, on Friday while pronouncing the quantum of sentence. A copy of detailed judgement was not immediately available.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In what was termed as the largest seizure of counterfeit notes from Gurugram since demonetisation in 2016, Kasim was arrested from Gurugram on a tip-off and a total of 6,000 notes of ₹2,000 denomination were seized from his possession. While Najmuddin was arrested as he was in touch with Kasim, the main accused of the fake currency racket.

The NIA team had arrested one Wasim along with Kasim, but he was discharged by the court. The NIA in a statement said that the conviction of the accused marked a significant step towards the NIA’s efforts to demolish the fake currency rackets serving to destabilise the country by destroying its economy. As per NIA, this year six persons, including these two, have been convicted in FICN cases.

Accused had photocopied ₹2,000 denomination notes

As per the prosecution, Kasim was the kingpin of the gang involved in the printing and circulation of fake currency notes. Kasim had told the investigating agencies that he was only operating for nine months before being arrested.

As per the prosecution, the accused were using very high-quality paper to photocopy the notes to ensure they were not easily detectable. The security features of currency notes, such as the watermark and the security thread, looked similar to real currency.

During interrogation, the accused had revealed that the notes were scanned and later printed on sheets of paper through a photocopier before being cut and arranged in bundles. The accused confessed that they had scanned 20 different notes out of which the serial number of three was found in the bundles.

Kasim was responsible for fixing meetings and organising video conferences with potential buyers before the delivery to gain their confidence that these notes were fake Indian currency note (FICN).

NIA team had posed as prospective buyers

Kasim was arrested after an NIA team posed as buyers and struck a deal through their informer to buy the fake notes for ₹40 lakh. Kasim had even shared pictures of the real currency notes on WhatsApp.

As per the prosecution, Kasim used to take orders for the supply of fake currency notes from his sources and used to print as per the order.

A case was registered under Section 489 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on May 29, 2019. The court had framed charges against the accused on October 5, 2019. Kasim and Najmuddin were convicted under Section 120-B IPC read with Sections 489-A, 489-B, 489-C and 489-D of the IPC and Sections 489-A, 489-B, 489-C and 489-D of the IPC by the court on May 30.