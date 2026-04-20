12-yr-old ‘domestic help’, found hanging at doctor couple house in Mohali

A 12-year-old girl was found hanging at the residence of a doctor couple in Sunny Enclave area of Mohali, where she reportedly worked as a domestic help. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). (HT File)

According to the police, the body was found hanging from the grille of a balcony.

The girl’s mother said that she had been working at the couple’s house for the past several days, and used to earn ₹5,000 a month. While initially, she used to come home after work, she started staying at her employer’s house about 15 days ago.

The girl’s mother further said that she had confided in her that a youth had been harassing her for the past few days, and she wanted to quit the job. But she convinced her daughter to continue working till the 20th of the month.

Police said that prima facie, it appears to be a suicide but all angles are being looked into.

Station house officer Gurpreet Singh said the police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from nearby areas to establish the sequence of events and ascertain what had transpired before the girl took the extreme step.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).