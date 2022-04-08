13 migrant kids rescued from Kapurthala
: The Kapurthala administration along with an NGO has rescued 13 minor migrant children working as child labourers in a field in Sidhwan Dona village in the district.
The children, in the age group of 10-16 years, were forced to work in a potato farm. They were rescued on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The district task force and members of the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan identified the kids and conducted raids on the farm after a Bihar-based migrant approached the NGO saying that his two sons were trafficked to the village and were being held hostage there.
The officials found that the children were kept in a small pump house, were not paid and forced to work the entire day.
District child welfare officer Yogesh Kumari said that they have produced the kids before the child welfare committee of the district after which they were sent to a rehab centre in the district.
Kumari said that their search operation is still underway as they are tracing two more kids.
She said that the potato farm belongs to the one Ramesh and the department will take further action as per the CWC orders.
-
Forget past differences, resolve metro car shed issue: HC tells Centre, Maha
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Thursday asked the Centre and the state government to amicably resolve the dispute involving the 102-acre plot at Kanjurmarg, where the state government proposed to construct a Metro car shed and an interchange for various Metro corridors, as the delay was escalating costs and increasing burden on the state exchequer.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU cadets to participate in National Equestrian Championship
The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), will participate in the National Equestrian Championship and Delhi Horse Show for the first time in 25 years. The cadets will compete against the best horse riders of the country in the championship. The team comprises Vikas Garg, Gurarshbir Singh Bal, Yuvraj Singh, Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and Puneet kaur.
-
Ludhiana | PAU observes World Health Day
The department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University, and the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India and Indian Dietetic Association observed World Health Day on Thursday by organising a talk on 'Anemia and Food Factors' . The resource person for the talk was nutritionist Kanta K Sharma, who is a founder head, department of food and nutrition, and former dean, College of Home Science, PAU.
-
Maha rushes to arrange temporary power supply amid shortage, Cabinet meeting soon
Mumbai: Amid a shortage of about 1,000 MW of electricity during peak hours, the MVA government is taking measures to tide over the crisis. Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of a solar power park of up to 2,500 MW capacity. Additionally, the Cabinet is also likely to hold a special sitting on Friday to approve power purchase agreements to meet the rising electricity demand.
-
Man shot at while resisting robbery bid at jewellery shop in Ghaziabad
A 37-year-old man was critically injured after two armed robbers shot at him when he tried to resist their robbery attempt at his father's jewellery shop at a busy market area at Rakesh Marg in Nehru Nagar on Thursday afternoon. Known by the name 'the shop', Bhagwat Swaroop Banwari Lal Jewellers is run by 55-year-old Arvind Kumar Verma and his son Vikas Verma.
