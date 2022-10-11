13 phones seized from Ferozepur jail inmates

As many as 13 mobile phones were recovered from inmates at the Ferozepur central jail, including two from a gangster being interrogated in the murder of Punjab singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Assistant jail superintendent Nirmal Singh said that one phone with a SIM card was recovered from gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna during checking at chakki number 1 while another one, also belonging to Manna, was discovered by assistant superintendent Gurtej Singh.

Manna had been brought on production warrant after Moose Wala’s murder, as cops had strong leads that he had been touch with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, one of the masterminds of the crime.

“Manna tried to damage the mobile by smashing it against the wall but we recovered it. He also tried to injure himself by hitting his head against the grille,” said the jail official, adding that when deputy superintendent Jogesh Jai and staff reached the scene, Manna threatened them with dire consequences.

Apart from the two mobiles recovered from Manna, one each was found in possession of jail inmates Baljinder Singh, Gurpal Singh and Charan Singh. Seven mobile phones, of different brands, are still unclaimed.

The inmates from whom phones have been recovered have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant from discharge of duties) of the Indian Penal Code.

It is pertinent to mention that 460 phones have been recovered from the Ferozepur jail in the last 20 months, exposing chinks in prison security. In 2021, about 300 phones were recovered from inmates here.

Besides, there have been regular instances of contraband packets being thrown into the jail premises, which located in a thickly populated area.