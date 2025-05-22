1,300 posts of jail wardens will be filled soon: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced a recruitment drive in the prisons department and said that about 1,300 posts of jail wardens will be filled soon. During his address, Saini also announced that new jails would be constructed in Panchkula, Dadri and Fatehabad with an investment of about ₹ 300 crore. (File)

He also said that medical and paramedical vacancies in the department as well as the posts of necessary staff for the newly constructed Jail Training Academy in Karnal will also be filled soon.

The CM made these announcements after inaugurating first-of-its-kind Jail Training Academy in Karnal, which aims to provide comprehensive training to jail personnel with a focus on reformation, rehabilitation and modernisation.

Spread over 6.5 acres and constructed at a cost of ₹30.29 crore, the academy uses energy efficient and temperature friendly technology.

Besides, a gaushala would also be started in the district jail complex in Karnal.

“New Jail Training Academy is the beginning of a transformational approach in the correctional system. This is not just the inauguration of a building, it is the beginning of a transformation of a new approach and another vision. Our jails should become centres of change, revival and reconstruction, not just punishment,” he said.

Saini said that the academy will provide initial training for new recruits and refresher courses for the existing staff, ensuring that the officers and staff of the prison department are trained in modern techniques, human rights and psychological aspects of prisoner reformation.

Cooperation and jail minister Arvind Sharma praised the initiatives being taken by the jail department under Saini’s leadership.

Additional chief secretary, home and prisons department, Sumita Mishra highlighted that such a modern and specialised prison training facility is not available in the neighbouring states and it will probably be the first of its kind in north India.

She further said that more than 1,100 CCTV cameras have been installed in various prisons of the state.

