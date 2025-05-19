136 smugglers arrested, 11-kg heroin seized: Punjab Police

As many as 136 smugglers were arrested during the cordon-and-search operation at 490 locations across the state, Punjab Police said on Sunday. As many as 109 FIRs were registered under the state government’s anti-drug campaign — Yudh Nashian Virudh. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 11,860 in 78 days, the police said. 39 vehicles impounded, 511 challaned at 92 checkpoints in 10 districts (HT File)

Special DGP, law and order, Arpit Shukla said the raids resulted in a recovery of 11.3-kg heroin and ₹3.48 lakh drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. He informed that over 200 police teams, comprising over 1,400 police personnel, under the supervision of 95 officers, conducted the raids across the state and checked 532 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

Meanwhile, 39 vehicles were impounded and 511 were challaned at 92 checkpoints in 10 districts during a special operation aimed at keeping tabs on drug trafficking and liquor smuggling. The special operation — OPS Seal-XIII, aimed at checking the vehicles entering or exiting the state, was carried out on the direction of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the police said. The SSPs of border districts were directed to organise joint checkpoints at strategic places and mobilise a maximum number of manpower to lay strong ‘nakas’ at sealing points under the supervision of gazetted officers or SHOs.

Sharing details, special DGP, law and order, Arpit Shukla said well-coordinated nakas involving over 1,000 police personnel were set up under the supervision of inspectors or DSPs at 92 entry/exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with four states and Chandigarh. He said that 4,244 vehicles were checked, of which 511 were challaned and 39 were impounded.