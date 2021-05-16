Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 139 more fatalities, 9,115 virus cases in Haryana
The total active cases currently stands at 90,066 while the overall recoveries so far stands at 5,97,676. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
139 more fatalities, 9,115 virus cases in Haryana

The new deaths include 16 from Hisar, 12 each from Gurgaon and Jind, 10 from Rohtak and nine from Ambala district.
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 10:39 PM IST

Haryana on Sunday reported 139 Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 6,685, while 9,115 new cases pushed the infection count to 6,94,427.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the new deaths include 16 from Hisar, 12 each from Gurgaon and Jind, 10 from Rohtak and nine from Ambala district.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in daily cases include Gurgaon (1,864), Faridabad (702), Hisar (713) and Sonipat (520), it said.

The total active cases currently stands at 90,066 while the overall recoveries so far stands at 5,97,676.The positivity rate is 8.41%, while the recovery rate is 86.07%, it added.

