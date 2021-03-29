IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,392 new virus cases in Haryana, 9 fatalities
Among the districts that registered a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (324), Karnal (180), Panchkula (169), Ambala (139), Faridabad (116) and Kurukshetra (112), the bulletin said. (Representative Photo/HT)
Among the districts that registered a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (324), Karnal (180), Panchkula (169), Ambala (139), Faridabad (116) and Kurukshetra (112), the bulletin said. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

1,392 new virus cases in Haryana, 9 fatalities

While two deaths were reported from Rohtak and Kurukshetra districts, a fatality each was reported from Kaithal, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Ambala districts
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 01:17 AM IST

Haryana on Sunday reported nine coronavirus fatalities that took the death toll to 3,141, while the total coronavirus case count rose to 2,87,719 with 1,392 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

While two deaths were reported from Rohtak and Kurukshetra districts, a fatality each was reported from Kaithal, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Ambala districts.

Among the districts that registered a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (324), Karnal (180), Panchkula (169), Ambala (139), Faridabad (116) and Kurukshetra (112), the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 9,120. The recovery rate is 95.74 per cent, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP