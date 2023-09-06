News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab crime: 13-yr-old girl gangraped by 5 in Amritsar; 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Sep 06, 2023 01:03 AM IST

According to the victim’s elder brother, the incident took place between 1 pm to 4 am when he, along with his sister, was sleeping on the rooftop of their house

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five men in her neighbour’s house in Amritsar on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

In a complaint to the police, the victim’s brother said there was a party organised in our neighbouring house, and the revellers were drinking liquor on the terrace.

“At around 4 am, I woke up due to a power cut and found my sister missing from our terrace. When I found her, she started crying. She told me that the persons on the terrace of our neighbour’s house had called and raped her. There were five accused.”

Police have identified six accused as Billi, Parteek, Shiva, Soham, Arsh and Harsh of Amritsar. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-East) Gurinderbir Singh said, “Two of the accused—Billi and Arsh—have been arrested.”

He said the victim was not able to identify the accused. “Our teams identified the accused through the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area. Our raids are on to nab the other accused. It is yet to be ascertained if the victim was raped by all six accused,” he said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused at Mohkampura police station.

Sign out