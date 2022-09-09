14 cows die under mysterious circumstances in cow shelter in Samrala
Atleast 14 cows died under mysterious circumstances in a cow shelter in Samrala on Friday. Veterinary specialist Dr Jaswinder Kaur said that it is a suspected case of contaminated fodder. They have collected the samples and found an amount of nitrate poison in the fodder.
Dr Kaur said that the fodder producers spray large quantities of herbicides to get the fodder yield quickly, but feeding this fodder immediately to livestock can prove fatal. After a consensus between the cowshed management, Shiv Sena leaders and city residents, a decision has been taken to conduct the post-mortem of only one calf instead of all the dead animals.
According to the information, as soon as the cowshed management came to know about this incident, the local administration and veterinary officers were informed. A high-level medical team from Ludhiana was immediately called on to the spot to find out the reason for the death of the cows.
Although earlier it was believed that lumpy skin disease spread in the state could be the cause of their death, in the preliminary investigation, the veterinary team from Ludhiana has made it clear that the death of these cows was due to contaminated fodder.
-
Youth dies in Ferozepur accident
A 27-year-old youth died in a head on collision with a truck in Ferozepur on Friday. As per information, Rachpal Singh (27) of village Basti Jogewali in Ferozepur was going to Zira in a SUV but the moment it reached near local Lohgarh village, situated 18 km away from Ferozepur on Ferozepur-Zira road, it had a head to head collision with a truck coming from opposite direction following which he collapsed on the spot.
-
Punjab: 400 litre lahan seized by Kapurthala police, 1 held
A man was arrested with 400 litres of lahan and two drums in Kapurthala on Friday, police said. As per the police, ASI Balbir Singh had received inputs that Harjinder Singh, who is engaged in the business of extracting and selling liquor illegally, was storing drums of lahan at his house in Sunranwala village. Following the tip-off, the ASI raided the house.
-
22-year-old youth dies of drowning near Dhuri
A 22-year-old youth died due to drowning in Ranike canal during Ganpati Visarjan on Friday. The youth was identified as Sunil Sharma (22), resident of Tapa in Barnala. He was working at garment shop in Barnala . Cops said that he along with 30 other people had come here for Ganpati Visarjan. Meanwhile he slipped and fell into the canal and died of it.
-
Court dismisses bail plea of ex-MLA Bains in rape case
The court of additional session judge Shiv Mohan Garg dismissed bail plea of former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjeet Singh Bains in the rape case. However, Paramjit Singh Bains, brother of Bains and his Personal Assistant Pardeep Kumar Gogi had already availed bail in the same case from the court. Counsel for the complainant, Chandan Rai Dhanda, said that Bains' bail plea has been dismissed.
-
Food grains transportation tenders scam: Court dismisses Ashu’s bail plea
The court of additional session judge Dr Ajit Atri dismissed the bail plea of former congress cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in food grains transportation tenders scam on Friday. Inderjit Singh Indi, another Personal Assistant (PA) to Ashu was also nominated as an accused in the case. The vigilance had claimed that after Ashu's arrest, Indi was handed over a bag which probably contained some documents and other important material. Indi is yet to be arrested.
