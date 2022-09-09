14 cows die under mysterious circumstances in cow shelter in Samrala

Atleast 14 cows died under mysterious circumstances in a cow shelter in Samrala on Friday. Veterinary specialist Dr Jaswinder Kaur said that it is a suspected case of contaminated fodder. They have collected the samples and found an amount of nitrate poison in the fodder.

Dr Kaur said that the fodder producers spray large quantities of herbicides to get the fodder yield quickly, but feeding this fodder immediately to livestock can prove fatal. After a consensus between the cowshed management, Shiv Sena leaders and city residents, a decision has been taken to conduct the post-mortem of only one calf instead of all the dead animals.

According to the information, as soon as the cowshed management came to know about this incident, the local administration and veterinary officers were informed. A high-level medical team from Ludhiana was immediately called on to the spot to find out the reason for the death of the cows.

Although earlier it was believed that lumpy skin disease spread in the state could be the cause of their death, in the preliminary investigation, the veterinary team from Ludhiana has made it clear that the death of these cows was due to contaminated fodder.