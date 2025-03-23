14,956 kanal transferred for industrial estate in Jammu, 6,745 in Kashmir: Dy CM

Deputy chief minister, Surinder Choudary, on Saturday, said that 14956 Kanal and 15 marla land in Jammu division and 6745 Kanal and 19 Marla land in Kashmir division has been transferred for establishment of industrial estates in Jammu and Kashmir. Members in the J&K Assembly during ongoing budget session, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)

Choudhary was replying to a question raised by Ali Mohammad Dar.

He informed the House that the intends have also been placed for 9661.05 kanal of land and 5000.13 kanal for establishment of Industrial Estates in Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

15-km Vijaypur-Ramgarh to SM Pura road to be completed by June

Choudary also informed the legislative assembly that upgradation of 15-km-long road from Vijaypur-Ramgarh to SM Pura, has been taken up and will be completed by June this year.

The deputy chief minister, while replying to a question raised by DK Manyal, said that 65 percent progress has been achieved on this road and remaining work was being done on war footing.