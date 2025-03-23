Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

14,956 kanal transferred for industrial estate in Jammu, 6,745 in Kashmir: Dy CM

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 23, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Deputy chief minister, Surinder Choudary, on Saturday, said that 14956 Kanal and 15 marla land in Jammu division and 6745 Kanal and 19 Marla land in Kashmir division has been transferred for establishment of industrial estates in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy chief minister, Surinder Choudary, on Saturday, said that 14956 Kanal and 15 marla land in Jammu division and 6745 Kanal and 19 Marla land in Kashmir division has been transferred for establishment of industrial estates in Jammu and Kashmir.

Members in the J&K Assembly during ongoing budget session, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)
Members in the J&K Assembly during ongoing budget session, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)

Choudhary was replying to a question raised by Ali Mohammad Dar.

He informed the House that the intends have also been placed for 9661.05 kanal of land and 5000.13 kanal for establishment of Industrial Estates in Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

15-km Vijaypur-Ramgarh to SM Pura road to be completed by June

Choudary also informed the legislative assembly that upgradation of 15-km-long road from Vijaypur-Ramgarh to SM Pura, has been taken up and will be completed by June this year.

The deputy chief minister, while replying to a question raised by DK Manyal, said that 65 percent progress has been achieved on this road and remaining work was being done on war footing.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On