14-year-old Ludhiana girl delivers stillborn, neighbour booked for rape

A 14-year-old city-based girl’s rape came to the fore after she delivered a stillborn baby at her maternal grandparents’ house in Dehradun. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a zero FIR was registered at the Patel Nagar police station of Dehradun and later forwarded to Ludhiana police for further action. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The girl’s mother said that on June 26, her daughter complained of severe stomachache. After some time, she went to the washroom to relieve herself and ended up delivering a stillborn baby. It was then that the family discovered that she had been pregnant.

After much coaxing, the girl disclosed that their neighbour in Ludhiana had raped her in December 2023. The girl said that accused had barged in when she was alone at home, raped her and then threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The girl and her mother had gone to Dehradun on May 14 for summer vacation.

He added that the FIR was registered under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 3, 4, 5J (2) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on June 30. A hunt is on for the accused.