 14-year-old Ludhiana girl delivers stillborn, neighbour booked for rape - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

14-year-old Ludhiana girl delivers stillborn, neighbour booked for rape

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 01, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Girl had been raped in December last year, accused had threatened her against revealing incident to anyone

A 14-year-old city-based girl’s rape came to the fore after she delivered a stillborn baby at her maternal grandparents’ house in Dehradun.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a zero FIR was registered at the Patel Nagar police station of Dehradun and later forwarded to Ludhiana police for further action. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a zero FIR was registered at the Patel Nagar police station of Dehradun and later forwarded to Ludhiana police for further action. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The girl’s mother said that on June 26, her daughter complained of severe stomachache. After some time, she went to the washroom to relieve herself and ended up delivering a stillborn baby. It was then that the family discovered that she had been pregnant.

After much coaxing, the girl disclosed that their neighbour in Ludhiana had raped her in December 2023. The girl said that accused had barged in when she was alone at home, raped her and then threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The girl and her mother had gone to Dehradun on May 14 for summer vacation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a zero FIR was registered at the Patel Nagar police station of Dehradun and later forwarded to Ludhiana police for further action.

He added that the FIR was registered under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 3, 4, 5J (2) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on June 30. A hunt is on for the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 14-year-old Ludhiana girl delivers stillborn, neighbour booked for rape
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On