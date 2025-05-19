Menu Explore
15 criminals nabbed under Op Akraman in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 19, 2025 09:20 AM IST

The operation was conducted by a total of 40 teams comprising 172 police personnel and targeted criminals involved in various offences

In a major crackdown under “Operation Akraman”, district police on Sunday conducted widespread raids and arrested 15 individuals along with registration of four FIRs.

Panchkula police also took action against traffic violations, with four vehicle drivers fined for driving in the wrong lane. (iStock)
The operation was conducted by a total of 40 teams comprising 172 police personnel and targeted criminals involved in various offences. Among those arrested were four accused in theft cases, two under the NDPS Act, two under the Arms Act, one under the Excise Act, and two under the POCSO Act. Additionally, several absconding bail jumpers, wanted criminals and individuals with non-bailable warrants were also caught.

During the operation, police recovered 15 gram of heroin and 25 bottles of illicit liquor under the NDPS Act. Weapon seizures included two country-made pistols, three live cartridges and a large knife. A stolen bicycle was also recovered. Furthermore, strict action was taken against traffic violations, with four vehicle drivers fined for driving in the wrong lane.

