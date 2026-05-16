15 hurt as tent structure gives way amid windstorm in Ferozepur

At least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a building’s ledge and a temporary tent structure tied to it collapsed during a windstorm in Ferozepur’s Gol Bagh Sokar Canal area on Thursday night. An injured victim Akash undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ferozepur. (HT)

According to information, 58-year-old Makhan Ram, a resident of the area, had died due to illness on Thursday afternoon. Relatives, friends and local residents had gathered at the family’s residence to offer condolences, while some guests were having dinner under a tent erected outside the house.

Witnesses said the weather suddenly deteriorated late at night as strong winds lashed the city. Within moments, the tent structure and the ledge supporting it collapsed onto the people underneath, triggering chaos.

Family members and residents pulled victims out from beneath the debris before shifting them to different private hospitals in the city.

Some of the injured were identified as Santosh from Ganganagar; Manoj, Om Prakash and Akash from Kapurthala, Babloo, Soma Rani. Two children, Sameer, 12, and Mohit, 14, also sustained injuries.

Police officials rushed to the spot after receiving information. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu also visited the injured at a hospital. He said treatment of the victims was underway and two of them were critical.