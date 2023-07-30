Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15 injured as 5 cars collide on Bathinda-Patiala highway

15 injured as 5 cars collide on Bathinda-Patiala highway

Jul 30, 2023

Traffic on both lanes was hit after the mishap in which all cars were badly damaged.

At least 15 people suffered multiple injuries after five cars collided on the Bathinda-Patiala national highway near Bhucho town on Sunday evening.

Soon after the accident, teams of the army from Bathinda military station rushed to the spot for rescue operation.
Traffic on both lanes was hit after the mishap in which all cars were badly damaged. Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said a car driver, who was on his way from Bathinda towards Patiala, lost control over the vehicle and jumped the divider before crashing into cars coming from the opposite direction.

“The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Bhucho. There was no fatality and our teams are trying to clear the highway,” he added.

Soon after the accident, teams of the army from Bathinda military station rushed to the spot for rescue operation. Jawans assisted the police personnel to regulate traffic after removing the mangled vehicles.

Sign out