15 months on, Ludhiana cops nab PO wanted in murder case

The Malaud police arrested a Ber Kalan resident for an alleged murder he committed 15 months ago. Ludhiana police had already arrested co-accused, Ranjit Singh alias Goga, Gurmeet Singh alias Kaka, Satnam Singh alias Laddi, and Gurjit Singh alias Geeta, all residents of Ber Kalan village (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Gurtej Singh of Ber Kalan village, was already declared a proclaimed offender (PO) on March 23 this year in the case by a court.

Police had already arrested co-accused, Ranjit Singh alias Goga, Gurmeet Singh alias Kaka, Satnam Singh alias Laddi, and Gurjit Singh alias Geeta, all residents of Ber Kalan village.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused returned to his village to see his family on Monday night. The police conducted a raid following a tip-off and arrested him. A fresh first-information report (FIR) under section 174 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at the Malaud police station.

During questioning, the accused said he kept changing his location frequently and stayed at various religious places to evade arrest.

The ASI added that the Malaud police station had registered an FIR under sections 302, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC against the accused on April 15, 2023, for allegedly thrashing a 27-year-old man to death in Ber Kalan.

The FIR was registered following a statement by Ranjit Singh of Ber Kalan, who is the father of victim Balkar Singh.

In his statement, Ranjit Singh said his elder son Balkar had gone to a nearby retail shop to buy groceries when assailants intercepted his way and assaulted him with blunt weapons, such as sticks and wooden logs. As the locals gathered, the accused escaped leaving him injured.

The complainant said he rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The complainant said that around two years ago, Balkar and Ranjit had a scuffle. Goga had lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered against Balkar under Section 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC. After the incident, Goga nursed a rivalry against his son, the complainant said.