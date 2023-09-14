15 new varieties of wheat, one of barley identified

The ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal, in collaboration with the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, Rajasthan, have identified 15 new varieties of wheat and one variety of barley. The ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal, in collaboration with the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, Rajasthan, have identified 15 new varieties of wheat and one variety of barley. (HT File Photo)

As per the scientists, two high yielding wheat varieties namely HD3386 and WH1402 have been identified for irrigated timely sown and restricted irrigation conditions, respectively, for the northwestern plains zone, while HD3388 for irrigated timely sown conditions was identified for the northeastern plains zone.

The scientists said for the central zone, wheat variety GW547 was identified for irrigated timely sown conditions, CG1040 and DBW359 were identified for restricted irrigation under timely sown conditions; DBW377 and DBW327 were identified for early sown high fertility conditions and MP1378 was identified for irrigated timely sown conditions of peninsular zone, DBW359, NW4028, UAS478, HI8840 and HI1665 were also identified for restricted irrigation conditions of peninsular zone. Even one malt barley variety DWRB219 was also identified for irrigated timely sown conditions of the northwestern plains zone, claimed the scientists

Dr Gyanendra Singh, director, ICAR-IIWBR, Karnal, informed that the new varieties were identified at the All-India Wheat and Barley Workers Meet in which researchers working on wheat and barley crops from different parts of the country participated.

He said that during the workshop, the scientists the licensing of newly released varieties DBW370, DBW371, DBW372, DBW316, and DDW55 with the Farmer Producing Organisations (FPOs) and private seed companies will start in mid-September.

He said that the institute seed portal would be operational on September 15 in which the farmers and growers can register using Aadhaar card for seed purchase and registered farmers will be provided with 10kg/5kg seed of variety selected on the portal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Mohan Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana. ...view detail