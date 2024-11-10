Menu Explore
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
1,500 runners participate in Punjab Half Marathon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 10, 2024 07:58 PM IST

Taking off from Chandigarh Club in Sector 1, participants took part in three race categories—21.097 km, 10 km and 5 km

As many as 1,500 runners took part in the 14th edition of the Punjab Half Marathon 2024, organised by Thrill Zone, which concluded on Sunday.

Participants during the 14th edition of Punjab Half Marathon 2024 in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Participants during the 14th edition of Punjab Half Marathon 2024 in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Taking off from Chandigarh Club in Sector 1, participants took part in three race categories—21.097 km, 10 km and 5 km. As many as 15 visually impaired runners from Panjab University also participated in the race.

The Punjab Half Marathon has become a biannual highlight, with the next edition scheduled for April 27, 2025, at the same venue.

Results:

21 km: Hitesh Sahu 1:18:26 hours (male); Ishita 2:23:33 hours (female)

10 km: Garva Pooniya 36:24 minutes (male), Aradhya 1 hour 3 minutes (female)

5 km: Stephan Van der Merwe 20:14 minutes (male), Koshin Parik 25:54 minutes (female).

