15,581 students vying for 13,875 Class 11 seats at Chandigarh govt schools

As the deadline for applying for admission to Class 11 in Chandigarh’s government schools got over on Monday, the UT education department confirmed receipt of 15,581 applications for 13,875 seats at 42 senior secondary schools. A provisional common list will be released on June 12, while the allotment list will be released on June 20. Classes will start from July 1. (HT)

With the application process now closed, the department will release an allotment list on June 20, reflecting the school allotted to each student, depending on their preference, wherever possible.

As per data, of the 15,581 applications, 9,926 are from children who have studied from government schools of the city and will be eligible for the 85% quota set aside for them, while the remaining 5,655 are from the open category, including private school students and applicants from other states.

Of the total 13,875 seats, 11,794 seats will be reserved for government school students and 2,081 seats will be open seats.

While at least two students are competing for one seat in the open category, the total number of applications from government school children is lower than the seats reserved for them. Thus, the unclaimed seats will be converted to open seats through second counselling.

As per officials, the 85% quota for Class 10 passouts from Chandigarh government schools was introduced in the 2022-23 session to ensure that they complete their senior secondary education.

“With private school students applying to study at government schools, the cutoff would go high, leaving government school students struggling to secure a seat. The quota was introduced to address this,” said UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar.

Even as several students have gone to court regarding the quota, it will now be instituted in the city’s government schools for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, as per state-wise summary available with the department, students from other states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and even far-off places like Sikkim and Manipur, have also applied for admissions.

While this can be attributed to the migrant population present in the city, some students have also moved here to prepare for entrance exams, as seen in the case of city’s JEE Advanced topper Piusa Das, who shifted from West Bengal.