1.57 MT paddy procured at Mohali mandis

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 01, 2024 07:49 PM IST

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said the paddy procured by Friday evening constituted 73% of the total expected arrival

One month into the paddy procurement process, a total of 1,57, 465 metric tonnes (MT) of the crop has been purchased in the 18 mandis of Mohali district as of Friday evening.

The total procurement target for this season has been set at 2,14,776 MT.

Divulging details, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said the paddy procured by Friday evening constituted 73% of the total expected arrival, adding that 349.88 crore had been paid to farmers against the paddy procured so far.

Further, 52,128 MT of paddy had been lifted from the mandis and the remaining will also be lifted soon, she added.

According to the deputy commissioner, Pangrain has procured 52,552 MT paddy, Markfed 39,273 MT, PUNSUP 35,576 MT, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 14,294 MT and Food Corporation of India 15,109 MT, apart from private traders who have purchased 661 MT.

