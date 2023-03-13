1.5-kg gold seized at Amritsar airport

Customs department has arrested a passenger on his arrival from Sharjah, with the recovery of 1.5 kilograms of gold from his possession, at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar, officials said on Monday. The recovered gold’s price is pegged at ₹ 86,41,200, the officials added. Tthe gold has been seized and the passenger has been arrested: Customs official. (HT Photo)

“On the basis of profiling and suspicious activity, one passenger coming from Sharjah via Indigo Flight number 6E48 on Sunday was intercepted by Customs officials. On searching his belongings, 13 gold biscuits weighing altogether 1516 grams having market value of ₹ 86,41,200 were found concealed in three liquor bottles,” said a spokesperson of Customs. He said the gold has been seized and the passenger has been arrested. Further investigations are in progress.