15-year-old boy ends life in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

A 15-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Manimajra on Friday. The teenager, a student of Class 9 student, was alone at home, when he took the extreme step. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The teenager, a student of Class 9 student, was alone at home, when he took the extreme step. His father, who works at a jewellery shop in Chandigarh, and mother, who works at a garment shop, were away at work, while his grandmother was also not home.

When the boy’s father returned home for lunch, no one opened the door. On forcing his way in, he was shocked to find his son hanging from the ceiling in his room.

Prima facie, police are not suspecting any foul play, as there were no injuries on the body apart from ligature marks. The body was moved to the mortuary of the local civil hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

