15-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Ludhiana

A 15-year-old was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Krishna Nagar near Ghumar Mandi on Thursday morning.

Two passers-by rescued the teen, Neha, but she couldn’t escape multiple bite injuries on her arms, chest and back. The girl also received seven stitches on the head after she fell on the road in the vicious attack.

Her parents, who are migrant workers, have filed a police complaint against a doctor in the area, who feeds stray dogs, alleging this had led to an increase in their number.

As per information, Neha, the only child of her parents, was on her way to a relative’s house with her mother around 6am when the dogs attacked her without provocation. Two commuters passing by rescued her and helped her reach the hospital.

Her mother, Roshni, said, “She was walking at some distance from me when the dogs suddenly appeared and attacked her. They also tried to bite me as I jumped in to save my daughter. Fortunately, two residents came to our rescue and saved us from the dogs.”

Father Vinod Kumar, who works in a garment factory, said he was asleep at home when his wife alerted him over the phone. “I was shocked to see multiple injuries on my daughter’s body. We rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors discharged her in the evening,” he added.

Seeking stern police action against the doctor for luring stray dogs into the area, the father also demanded that the civic body relocate the animals to avoid another similar incident.

Meanwhile, MC senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla said they had not received any information about the incident.

Ghumar Mandi police post in-charge sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh said, “The family members have submitted a complaint against the doctor. We are investigating the matter before lodging an FIR.”

NOT A FIRST

October 30, 2020: Eight-year-old Ekam was attacked by four stray dogs in Tajganj

January 27, 2020: Four-year-old Viraj Kumar was mauled to death by stray dogs in Bahomajra village of Khanna

May 30, 2019: A six-year-old girl, Dania, was bitten by a stray dog in Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road

May 25, 2019: Mehtab Singh, aged four, was bitten by a stray dog on the cheek in Barmalipur village

December 31, 2018: A stray dog ripped off the finger of a workshop owner in Gurdev Nagar

December 5, 2018: Stray dogs attacked a four-year-old at Bhamiyan Road

October 2018: A five-year-old girl allegedly died of rabies in Sarabha Nagar after stray dogs attacked her

January 2016: A stray dog ripped off the ear of a 12-year-old boy when he came out of his school bus in South Model Gram area.