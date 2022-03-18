16 held guilty for abducting, killing Hisar man in 2018
A local court in Haryana’s Fatehabad district on Thursday held 16 persons guilty of abducting a 25-year-old newly-wed man, along with his wife from Dhingsara village in district and killing him in June 2018.
Additional district and sessions judge Pankaj held 16 persons guilty under Sections 146 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 364 (whoever abducts any person in order that such person may be murdered or may be disposed of as to be put in danger of being murdered), 452 (whoever commits house trespass), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act.
Those found guilty are Sher Singh, Sunder Lal, Balwan, Vikram, Bhanwar Singh alias Bhanwra, Balraj Singh, Neki Ram, Dharampal, Ravi, Dalbir, Surjeet, Sahab Ram, Ved Prakash, Veeru Ram, Vinod Kumar and Balbir Singh. While another accused Sri Ram had died during the court trials.
A spokesman of the Fatehabad police said Dharamvir Singh, of Hisar’s Dhobi village, had eloped with Sunita , of Mangali village in district. They got married against their families’ wishes at a temple in Sirsa in March 2018.
The couple sought security from police and stayed at a safe house in Sirsa. Later, they shifted to Dharamvir’s maternal uncle’s home in Fatehabad’s Dhingsara village. On June 1, the accused, led by Jai Singh, reached Dhingsara village and abducted the couple at gunpoint, the spokesman said.
“When the villagers tried to chase them, the assailants fired shots in the air. They took the duo to Shisawala village (maternal village of Sunita) in Hisar and thrashed Dharamvir to death,” he added.
Later, police recovered Dharamvir’s body from a canal near Bhadra in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh. All accused are brothers, cousins and relatives of Sunita. The Bhattu Kalan police had booked 17 persons on complaint filed by Dharamvir’s uncle Rai Singh. Sunita was rescued by police from Shishwal village and later sent to a safe home.
