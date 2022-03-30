Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16 liquor vends in Chandigarh sold for 77.03 cr in second e-auction
chandigarh news

16 liquor vends in Chandigarh sold for 77.03 cr in second e-auction

Against a reserve price of 62.59 crore, the Chandigarh excise and taxation department collected 77.03 crore in the shape of licence fees through e-auction for liquor vends
A total of 16 liquor vends in Chandigarh were sold for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.03 cr in second e-auction. (HT File)
A total of 16 liquor vends in Chandigarh were sold for 77.03 cr in second e-auction. (HT File)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In its second e-auction of liquor vends on Tuesday, the UT excise and taxation department found bidders for 16 of the 24 vends put up for sale.

Against a reserve price of 62.59 crore, the department collected 77.03 crore in the shape of licence fees.

On March 22, 72 of the total 96 vends in the city were auctioned, leaving 24 unsold. Now, with the auction of 16 more vends, eight are left and are expected to be allotted through the third round of bidding in April, when the 2022-23 excise policy will come into force.

From the sale of 88 liquor vends, having a reserve price of 407.59 crore, the department has earned 497.91 crore in the shape of licence fees, registering an increase of 22.15% from the reserve price, a department spokesperson said. Besides 5.91 crore in form of non-refundable participation fee was also collected.

While in the auction on March 22, the highest bid, for a liquor vend in Dhanas, was 12.78 crore; on Tuesday, the top seller was a vend in Sector 37-D market that went for 6.87 crore against a reserve price of 5.30 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out