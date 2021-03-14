16 Thapar varsity students among 1,515 test positive
Coronavirus claimed 22 more lives in Punjab on Saturday as 1,515 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection tally to 1,96,263, according to a health bulletin. Among the fresh cases, 16 students of Thapar University, Patiala, tested positive. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Satinder Singh said two hostels at the university have been declared micro-containment zones. “We have initiated contact tracing of positive cases so as to contain further spread of the infection,” he said.
The virus has killed 6,052 people since its outbreak in the state. The number of active cases also increased from 10,452 on Friday to 10,916 on Saturday.
A total of 1,024 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,79,295, the bulletin said. Currently, 24 patients are on ventilator while 212 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 53,47,572 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.
Night curfew imposed in Fazilka
The Fazilka district administration on Saturday imposed night curfew and stringent restrictions in order to curb the Covid-19 virus spread. Deputy commissioner Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu said night curfew will be from 11pm to 5am till further orders in the wake Covid surge.
HC dismisses bail plea of man accused of cheating in name of CM’s OSD
4 yrs in office: SAD flays CM for planning a ‘sanitised’ press conference
₹700-cr bogus GST billing scam busted in Punjab, 5 held
Master storyteller Rupana gets Sahitya Akademi Award at 87
Active Covid cases in Chandigarh again go past 1,000
Governance reforms: PU teachers’ body calls open meet on March 20
Wildbuzz: Hear the silent cry
2 FIRs lodged against farmers for illegal construction, digging borewell at Kundli
SHO arrested in Chandigarh house grab case sent to two-day police custody
6 rusted bombs found on dry river bed in Ambala
Panchayat polls deferment: Khattar’s budget speech remarks on PRI empowerment draw flak
Punjab’s Mohali district sees 100+ cases 4th day in row
Haryana’s Panchkula logs 62 cases, highest this year
Punjab to pay farmers through ahrtiyas, says state minister
- The Centre last month told Punjab and Haryana governments to ‘compulsorily’ use electronic modes of payment to pay MSP to farmers.
