161 dengue cases in Punjab’s Amritsar in 15 days, health department on toes

The rising number of cases of dengue in Punjab’s Amritsar has sent the health department and the district administration into a tizzy as 161 of the 278 confirmed cases this season surfaced in the first half of September.

On Wednesday, Punjab medical education and research minister Om Prakash Soni held a meeting with officials of the health department, district administration and the municipal cooperation (MC) to take stock of the situation.

Expressing concern over the rising numbers, Soni directed the officials to take all necessary steps to prevent the outbreak and ensure the safety of residents. Fogging should be ensured in at least 20 wards of the city daily, he said.

The health department has asked the civic body to conduct regular fogging in all 85 wards of the city besides initiating an extensive inspection in residential areas to detect dengue larvae.

“Those infected must increase their fluid intake and take proper rest to avoid complications. We have already issued 546 challans over detecting larvae this year,” said district epidemiologist Dr Madan Mohan.

He said dengue-causing mosquitoes usually bite during the day and proper precautions such as mosquito coils, sprays, mosquito repellent creams should be used.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said he was personally monitoring the situation in the city. “Wey have also ordered some new machines to intensify fogging,” he said.

Soni said the government will take strict action against officials for negligence in duty while handling the dengue situation. Last year, Amritsar had reported nearly 350 dengue cases.

Officials said this year’s the count will surpass the previous year’s figure.

The cases are likely to increase in the coming days, they added.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said it is the responsibility of the MC to not let rainy water accumulate in any area until the situation gets normal.