Search
Sun, Nov 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

16-lakh relief for Zirakpur accident victim’s family

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 03:05 am IST

Considering Sunil’s age and designation as an unskilled labourer, the tribunal assessed his monthly income at ₹9,000 and added 40% towards future prospects

The Mohali Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of 16.39 lakh to the mother and minor siblings of 23-year-old man who died after a speeding car hit the motorcycle he was riding. The order was passed under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The tribunal directed that 60% of the amount be released to Sunil’s mother, Heerawati, while each minor sibling will receive 10%. (iStock)
The tribunal directed that 60% of the amount be released to Sunil’s mother, Heerawati, while each minor sibling will receive 10%. (iStock)

As per the case file, the victim Sunil and his brother Sonu had gone to Mubarikpur for household work on April 24, 2024. While they were returning on a motorcycle, a Toyota Innova car allegedly being driven at high speed hit them near Sanauli village. Sunil suffered severe injuries and was rushed to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. Zirakpur police later registered an FIR in the matter.

The family told the tribunal that Sunil worked as a labourer at Green Lotus Saksham, Nabha Sahib, Zirakpur, earning around 15,000 per month. They sought 60 lakh compensation, citing the financial and emotional loss caused by his death.

The respondents, including driver Gurdev Singh, the vehicle owner, and the insurance company, denied negligence. They argued that the driver possessed a valid licence and that the vehicle’s documents and insurance were in order. The insurance company also contested the compensation sought.

After examining the evidence, the tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the negligent driving of the Innova driver. It relied on the eyewitness statement of Sonu, as well as the police challan and post-mortem report, to reach the conclusion.

Considering Sunil’s age and designation as an unskilled labourer, the tribunal assessed his monthly income at 9,000 and added 40% towards future prospects. Based on these calculations, it fixed the compensation at 16.39 lakh.

The tribunal directed that 60% of the amount be released to Sunil’s mother, Heerawati, while each minor sibling will receive 10%.

The insurance company has been ordered to deposit the full amount with 7% annual interest from the date of filing the petition until its payment.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 16-lakh relief for Zirakpur accident victim’s family
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Mohali Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded ₹16.39 lakh to the family of 23-year-old Sunil, who died after a speeding car struck his motorcycle on April 24, 2024. The tribunal found the driver negligent, despite the defense's claims of valid documentation. Sunil’s mother will receive 60% of the compensation, with the remainder going to his minor siblings.