16mm rain inundates Chandigarh, expect showers today

The city on Tuesday received 16mm rain, which was enough to leave its roads inundated and bring vehicles plying on these routes to a standstill.

The roundabout of Sector 20/21 and the roads around Sectors 18 and 19 were the worst hit. Southern sectors, meanwhile, fared better in terms of waterlogging though it continued to rain throughout the day.

It was for the second day in a row that the city experienced continuous showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, however, predicted that the intensity of rain will go down in the coming days.

An IMD official said, “Around 16mm rain was recorded at our observatory in Sector 39 but at the airport, around 40mm was recorded. Light rain up to 10mm is likely from Wednesday”

Gusty winds up to 40km/h also blew through the city on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature went up from 27.7°C on Monday to 30.2°C on Tuesday while the minimum went down from 26.3°C to 25.7°C. In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C while minimum will be around 26°C.

Power cuts also plagued parts of the city, especially the Southern sectors. Electricity went out around 2pm in Sector 48 and wasn’t restored till around 11.30pm.

The UT administrator asked the municipal corporation to tackle the issue of waterlogging in the war room meeting held on Tuesday.