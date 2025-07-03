16-yr-old Hoshiarpur shuttler Tanvi shines at US Open, bags silver

City girl Tanvi Sharma, 16, delivered a standout performance, clinching a silver medal in women’s singles at the recently concluded Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 300 US Open 2025. Tanvi Sharma celebrates after winning a point against Ukraine's Polina Buhrova during the women's singles semi-final match at the US Open 2025 badminton tournament, in Iowa, USA. (PTI)

She is the youngest shuttler to reach the finals of the US Open competition before losing in the women’s singles final to top seed and local favourite Beiwen Zhang. India’s world No. 66 lost 11-21, 21-16, 10-21 in 46 minutes, ending a run that featured some fearless performances as she beat players ranked Nos. 23, 40, 50 and 58 en route to the final.

Her performance helped her enter the league of top 50 players and a contract with IOS Sports and Entertainment.

Tanvi has multiple international medals to her name, including a silver medal in the Badminton Asia Youth Championships 2023, a gold medal in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024, and a silver medal at the Senior National Championships 2023.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has also applauded her. On social platform ‘X’, the CM said it was a historic and proud moment for Punjab.

Tanvi is part of the Indian squad for the Badminton Asia Junior Championship scheduled to be held in Indonesia from July 18 to July 27. She is on her way to join the national preparatory camp that is being held at the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, from July 4 to 15.

Her mother and coach, Meena Sharma said that the recent win had filled Tanvi with enormous confidence and she is now prepared to take on upcoming challenges with more grit.

“It is her hard work and determination that has seen her this far but her coaches have also extracted the best out of her”, said Sharma, a badminton coach.

“Tanvi trained at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad, for four years where she got the opportunity to play some of the best talents. After COVID, she did not go back and practiced under my guidance”, she added.

She revealed that for the US Open tournament, she was trained by Park Tae-Sang, Olympian PV Sindhu’s former coach. “She has her eyes set on the Los Angeles Olympics to be held in 2028”, said Sharma.