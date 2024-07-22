170 people sick as gastroenteritis outbreak in Anantnag district

Around 170 people have fallen sick in three days in Trail village of Anantnag district following an outbreak of gastroenteritis, health officials said on Sunday. The doctors conducted an awareness campaign to contain the outbreak in the village. (HT File Photo)

“Total 170 patients reported with symptoms of gastroenteritis, 117 were admitted for short stay and later discharged. Health team is stationed and managing the situation. IEC activities being carried out,” the official said.

Doctors and epidemiologists rushed to Trail village in Sallar block of Anantnag after increasing cases of hospitalisation were reported on Friday.

The health officials said that a team of experts, including Dr Samina Gul, state surveillance officer of integrated disease surveillance program(IDSP), Dr Afshan Abdullah, state epidemiologist IDSP and the district rapid response team led by Dr M Y Zagoo, CMO Anantnag and block medical officer caller Dr Zahoor conducted a thorough investigation.

“They found 89 cases of mild to moderate gastroenteritis reported till July 20, 2024. No deaths were reported,” a health department official said.

He said that the team took three water samples and as many stool samples which were sent to the district health lab in Anantnag for investigation.

The doctors conducted an awareness campaign to contain the outbreak in the village. “They advised villagers to consume boiled water, distributed ORS packets and conducted door-to-door visits to identify new cases,” the official said.

Local teams have been instructed to maintain close vigilance and report any new developments.

“The situation is under control and the health department is closely monitoring the situation,” the official said.