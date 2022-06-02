1.71 lakh farmers have adopted natural farming in HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the research done in the laboratories must be transferred to the fields to benefit the farmers and horticulturists in the state.
The CM was presiding over the 12th Biennial National Krishi Vigyan Kendra Conference at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan. As many as 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras from across the country and thousands of scientists and farmers have participated in the two-day conference on natural farming and other sustainable farming techniques.
Warning farmers against excessive use of fertilizers, the chief minister said, “We have started ‘Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana’ in the state for the long-term welfare of farmers and made a budgetary provision of ₹25 crore for promotion of natural farming. So far, around 1.71 lakh farmers have adopted natural farming in the state,” he said.
Thakur said the Prime Minister had also appreciated the hill-state’s efforts in promoting natural farming. “We are working to make farming chemical free in a phased manner and are moving towards making the state a natural farming state in the next 15 years,” he said, adding that farmers contribute ₹10,000 crore to the gross domestic produce of the state.
Gujrat governor Acharya Devvrat said, “The organic carbon of soil in India was 2.5 when the first green revolution was initiated in India, which has now reduced to 0.5. This is a matter of concern. Natural farming is the need of the hour as it will not only improve the health of the soil, but also increase farm production, thereby improving the economy.”
Union minister of agriculture and farmers’ welfare Narender Singh Tomar, who addressed the event virtually from New Delhi called India a front-runner country in development.
Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, agriculture secretary Rakesh Kanwar, vice-chancellors of different universities, scientists, and farmers were present on the occasion.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics