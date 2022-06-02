1.71 lakh farmers have adopted natural farming in HP: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the research done in the laboratories must be transferred to the fields to benefit the farmers and horticulturists in the state.

The CM was presiding over the 12th Biennial National Krishi Vigyan Kendra Conference at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan. As many as 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras from across the country and thousands of scientists and farmers have participated in the two-day conference on natural farming and other sustainable farming techniques.

Warning farmers against excessive use of fertilizers, the chief minister said, “We have started ‘Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana’ in the state for the long-term welfare of farmers and made a budgetary provision of ₹25 crore for promotion of natural farming. So far, around 1.71 lakh farmers have adopted natural farming in the state,” he said.

Thakur said the Prime Minister had also appreciated the hill-state’s efforts in promoting natural farming. “We are working to make farming chemical free in a phased manner and are moving towards making the state a natural farming state in the next 15 years,” he said, adding that farmers contribute ₹10,000 crore to the gross domestic produce of the state.

Gujrat governor Acharya Devvrat said, “The organic carbon of soil in India was 2.5 when the first green revolution was initiated in India, which has now reduced to 0.5. This is a matter of concern. Natural farming is the need of the hour as it will not only improve the health of the soil, but also increase farm production, thereby improving the economy.”

Union minister of agriculture and farmers’ welfare Narender Singh Tomar, who addressed the event virtually from New Delhi called India a front-runner country in development.

Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, agriculture secretary Rakesh Kanwar, vice-chancellors of different universities, scientists, and farmers were present on the occasion.