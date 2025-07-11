Search
17-year-old boy killed in Lalru hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 10:34 AM IST

A 17-year-old boy, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle with his friend, died after a car crashed into their two-wheeler near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru, police said on Thursday. The car driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

According to police, the car, bearing registration number HR08 A 1400, struck the motorcycle from the back, causing both riders to fall to the ground. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to police, the car, bearing registration number HR08 A 1400, struck the motorcycle from the back, causing both riders to fall to the ground.

Investigative officer Amandeep Lehli said, “The two boys were riding near the toll plaza when a car hit them. One of them survived, but the other succumbed to his injuries .”

Police have traced the vehicle and registered a case under Sections 324 (mischief) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The identity of the car driver is yet to be ascertained.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 17-year-old boy killed in Lalru hit-and-run
