17-year-old boy killed in Lalru hit-and-run

A 17-year-old boy, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle with his friend, died after a car crashed into their two-wheeler near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru, police said on Thursday. The car driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. According to police, the car, bearing registration number HR08 A 1400, struck the motorcycle from the back, causing both riders to fall to the ground. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigative officer Amandeep Lehli said, “The two boys were riding near the toll plaza when a car hit them. One of them survived, but the other succumbed to his injuries .”

Police have traced the vehicle and registered a case under Sections 324 (mischief) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The identity of the car driver is yet to be ascertained.