17-year-old ends life after being raped in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri

A 17-year-old girl from a Scheduled Caste community committed suicide at a village in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district after allegedly being raped by three men at her house when her parents had gone to fields for harvesting crop on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The victim’s uncle lodged a complaint, stating that his niece was preparing for her Class 12 board exam at home when her parents had gone to the fields. “Three men barged into my brother’s house when my niece was alone at home. They took her to a room built on the first floor and raped her. On hearing her screams, I rushed to spot but the three thrashed me up. Later, my niece ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan,” the complainant said.

The post-mortem report of the girl is awaited.

A case was registered against the three absconding accused under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 365 (whoever kidnaps and abduct any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined), 376-D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A search is on for the accused.