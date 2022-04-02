17-year-old ends life after being raped in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri
A 17-year-old girl from a Scheduled Caste community committed suicide at a village in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district after allegedly being raped by three men at her house when her parents had gone to fields for harvesting crop on Friday, police said on Saturday.
The victim’s uncle lodged a complaint, stating that his niece was preparing for her Class 12 board exam at home when her parents had gone to the fields. “Three men barged into my brother’s house when my niece was alone at home. They took her to a room built on the first floor and raped her. On hearing her screams, I rushed to spot but the three thrashed me up. Later, my niece ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan,” the complainant said.
The post-mortem report of the girl is awaited.
A case was registered against the three absconding accused under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 365 (whoever kidnaps and abduct any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined), 376-D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A search is on for the accused.
Muslim girl apologises to varsity probe panel after row over Namaz in classroom
Six days after a controversy erupted over a Muslim girl offering namaz inside a classroom in Madhya Pradesh, the student has tendered a written apology to an inquiry panel that was set by the university to probe the matter, the registrar of Dr Hari Singh Gaur Central University said. Registrar Santosh Sohgaura, who is also the head of the inquiry committee, said no conspiracy was found in the matter.
Punjab’s AAP govt ‘bachha’ party: Haryana minister Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday dubbed Punjab's AAP government a “bachha party”, lacking “complete knowledge of issues”. Vij's remark came a day after the Punjab assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state. Also read: Kejriwal, Mann to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad to boost Gujarat poll fight Vij also termed Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government as being at the “infancy stage” whose “milk teeth have not broken yet”.
Noida, Greater Noida sector names like Alpha, Omicron to be changed
After over 30 years, residential sectors in Greater Noida named after Greek letters 'Alpha', 'Beta', 'Delta' and 'Omicron' could be replaced by numeric figures like Sector 1, 2, 3, according to officials. There has been a demand from a section of residents for renaming the sectors and the local Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has formed a committee to take the decision, the officials said.
Gurdaspur rape: Private school MD held, prime accused yet to be identified
The managing director of a private school in Punjab's Gurdaspur district was arrested on Saturday, two days after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises. Also read: Kejriwal, Mann to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad to boost Gujarat poll fight The MD was booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the identity of the main accused is still to be ascertained.
MP govt demolishes properties belonging to mastermind of Jaipur blasts plot
Days after three men were arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly planning to carry out bomb blasts in Jaipur, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday demolished properties belonging to the alleged mastermind and another accused in the case in Ratlam district, state home minister Narottam Mishra said. Saifullah, Altmash and Zubair were arrested in Nimbaheda village of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Wednesday night.
